BJP Sets Sight On Third Term In Uttarakhand, Dhami Reveals 2027 Plan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday outlined the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) goals for the 2027 assembly elections after participating in a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) State Workshop.

BJP Sets Sights on 2027 Assembly Polls

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami emphasised the commitment to strengthening the party organisation at the booth level and extending both the organisation and government's reach to all sections of society. He said, "As we look ahead to 2027, our goals and strategies are clear. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to strengthening the organisation at the booth level, ensuring that every representative and official contributes effectively through feedback and a robust structure. We aim to take the party's influence to the grassroots, reaching every section of society with meaningful outreach."

The ultimate objective, he stated, is to secure a third consecutive term in government through dedication, discipline, and public trust. "The ultimate goal is to secure a third term in government, and we believe this will be possible by extending both the organisation and the government's reach to the farthest ends of society. With dedication, discipline, and the trust of the people, we are confident of achieving this vision," Dhami added.

ECI Announces Assembly Poll Schedule

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase. Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4.

CEC Urges Youth to Vote

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar termed the assembly polls a "festival of pride" and urged first-time voters to participate enthusiastically.

The CEC made a special appeal to young and first-time voters, saying, "My dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote. I urge you to participate enthusiastically in this great democratic exercise and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence. Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation."

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