Shivpal Yadav Slams BJP For Discrimination, Wants Akhilesh As UP CM

Shivpal Yadav Accuses BJP of Discrimination

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of discriminating against the minorities and said that the party should be dethroned in Uttar Pradesh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should become the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media, the SP leader said that the Bahujan Samaj, Pichde, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (PDA) are neglected in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government, questioning the condition of the state.

He added that the BJP is partial against the opposition, while the PDA's people are directly addressing the concerns of those allegedly being insulted.

"... In Lord Ram's rule, there was no discrimination, and in the BJP's rule, there is so much discrimination... The Bahujan Samaj and PDA are being neglected. Discrimination is happening against the opposition. It is the responsibility of PDA's people to go door-to-door to those in the Bahujan Samaj who are being insulted... Remove the BJP from here; see what condition the BJP has brought this place to in 10 years... This is what I have said the most--that in 2027, the BJP's plundering government must be removed, the Samajwadi Party must be brought in, and Akhilesh Yadav must be made the Chief Minister," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Champions PDA Ideology

Earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav hailed the "Pichchde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak" (Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) ideology of the party, and said that it will help ensure that social justice prevails in the society.

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief underscored the commitment to work with the PDA people to safeguard the rights and dignity of every person and to provide justice.

"In the coming times, the PDA government will work together to establish not only social justice but also the rule of social justice. The people of PDA and the Samajwadi people will ensure that every person's rights and dignity are delivered," Yadav said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)