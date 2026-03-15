Udhampur: Wildlife Dept, Villagers Rescue 120Kg Injured Sambar Deer

In a coordinated wildlife rescue operation, the Department of Wildlife Protection successfully saved an injured Sambar deer from Kawa village in the Udhampur district on Sunday. The massive animal, weighing over 120 kg, was first spotted by residents hiding in thick bushes, who immediately alerted the authorities. A specialised team from the Wildlife Department rushed to the scene and, following a gruelling three-to-four-hour rescue effort supported by a large number of villagers, managed to safely capture the distressed deer.

After receiving initial first-aid treatment at Tandey Rakh Park, the deer was dispatched to Manda Zoo in Jammu for advanced medical care and rehabilitation.

Official Details Gruelling Operation

Narotam Sharma, Incharge of the Control Room at Tandey Rakh Park, stated that the Sambar appeared to have sustained injuries following a suspected attack by a wild predator. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Our team, along with our Wildlife Range officer, received a message about an injured Sambar deer spotted in the Kawa area, whose weight was approximately 130 kg. Our locals had a significant contribution. Without them, this whole rescue operation would not have been possible. They provided everything they could from their homes."

He further stated that "we also made full use of the equipment we had. The people provided whatever we needed. After that, we loaded it into the van with the help of the people. This was a hilly area below, and it took about 20-30 people to lift it. Along with our rescue team."

Deer's Condition and Next Steps

"Now we are heading to the Tande Rakha rescue centre. We have informed our higher authorities, as per their orders, and our veterinary team at Manda is ready. After providing first aid, we will shift it to Manda, Jammu, for further treatment," Sharma added.

Sharma further stated that the deer, irritated due to wounds on its face, was difficult to handle but was eventually secured with community help. "It seems that it was attacked by someone, as it has a deep wound on its cheek. Because of this, it was a bit irritated and running here and there. The people cooperated a lot, and with their help, we have now safely loaded it into our van," said Sharma.

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