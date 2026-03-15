Karnataka Assembly By-Elections: Political Flexes And Government Banners Removed In Bagalkote

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly by-elections, Bagalkote authorities have removed political flexes, government banners, and portraits of leaders across the city to ensure a neutral and fair electoral environment.

In the wake of the announcement of by-elections, authorities in Bagalkote city have commenced the process of removing political banners, flexes, and posters.

Teams are actively taking down portraits of political leaders, government advertisement nameplates, and other campaign materials displayed across the city.

The move aims to ensure compliance with election guidelines and maintain a neutral environment ahead of the polls.

Bagalkote Municipal Corporation staff have begun removing plaques, banners, and other display materials installed at various locations across the city, including prominent sites in front of the District Administration Building.

The exercise is part of a broader effort to clear public spaces of unauthorised installations and ensure city infrastructure remains organised and visually unobstructed.

Officials said the work will continue at multiple key locations in the coming days.

Following the announcement by the Central Election Commission of by-elections for Bagalkote and Davangere assembly constituencies, political activities in these regions have intensified significantly.

The announcement comes alongside by-elections in five other states, prompting parties and candidates to ramp up campaigns, strategise outreach, and engage with voters in preparation for the upcoming polls.

Citizens in both constituencies can expect heightened political presence and activities in the coming weeks.

The Election Commission of India has announced by-elections for the Bagalkote and Davangere assembly constituencies in Karnataka, alongside elections in eight other assembly constituencies across various states. The by-elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on April 9, with the results expected to be declared on May 4.

Voter mobilisation and political campaigns are expected to intensify in these constituencies in the coming weeks, as parties and candidates gear up to engage with the electorate. Residents of Bagalkote and Davangere will have the opportunity to elect their representatives to the state assembly during this crucial poll.

By-elections have been scheduled in the Bagalkote and Davangere South assembly constituencies in Karnataka following the unfortunate demise of two sitting Congress MLAs. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, the MLA from Davangere South, and H.Y. Meti, the MLA from Bagalkote, passed away recently, leaving their constituencies vacant and necessitating the by-elections.

These by-elections will give voters in the two constituencies the opportunity to elect new representatives to the state assembly. Political activity and campaigning are expected to intensify as parties prepare to field candidates and engage with the electorate ahead of the polls.