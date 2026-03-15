Amrita Rao Celebrates 13 Years Of 'Jolly LLB' With BTS Moments

Amrita Rao Gets Nostalgic on Film's Anniversary

Actor Amrita Rao is celebrating 13 years of her hit legal comedy drama film 'Jolly LLB'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrita Rao shared a scene from the film, featuring herself opposite Arshad Warsi's Jagdish Tyagi. She also attached glimpses from the film along with a couple of BTS moments from the sets.

In the anniversary post, Amrita wrote, "Feel lucky to be a part of movies that have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. After the narration I had no doubt that his film was Way Ahead of its time!!! One of the sweetest and most satisfying memories of playing Merut ki Sandhya aka Jolly's Sandhu."

The actor mentioned how she practiced learning scooty for the film and even adopted a new style of talking. In her shoutout to 'Jolly LLB' director Subhash Kapoor and her co-star Arshad Warsi, she added, "Subhash Kapoor at his best on set... Arshad has always been the most entertaining and truly a JOLLY good co-star. National Award best film."

Fans instantly reacted to the post, expressing nostalgia.

About the 'Jolly LLB' Franchise

The first 'Jolly LLB' film came out in 2013, featuring Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. The story follows a small-time lawyer, who ends up taking up a hit-and-run case in a bid to earn fame and fortune. It moves to show the lawyer's journey from greed to fight for justice against corruption.

The second film in the franchise, 'Jolly LLB 2' was released in 2017, featuring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

The third film in the popular franchise brought both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar together, pitting them against each other in a courtroom battle, both trying to win their cases through technical loopholes, bending the rules, and debating over who is the "real Jolly" in the legal world.

This time, the story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in trouble when he ends up on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of witty and chaotic exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Alongside the lead duo, the film features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and others in pivotal roles.

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