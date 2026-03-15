Manali: Thousands Stranded At Atal Tunnel, Jalori Pass Rescue On

More than a thousand vehicles are stranded near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Manali due to sudden snowfall, resulting in large-scale police deployment to conduct rescue operations for the past three hours, the police said on Sunday.

Tourists Stranded at Jalori Pass

After heavy snowfall at higher reaches in Kullu, approximately 40 to 50 tourists are reported to be stranded at the Jalori Pass. The Banjar police have successfully rescued two dozen tourists, and active rescue operations are continuing to reach the remaining individuals.

DSP Leads Rescue Operation

Manali's Deputy Superintendent of Police, KD Sharma, said that he is personally supervising the rescue operation to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded individuals.

"I am personally present at the spot with my police team, supervising and managing the ongoing rescue operation. Every possible effort is being made by the police to ensure that all individuals are safely evacuated toward Manali," he said.

Additionally, the police have requested the Border Roads Organisation and other concerned agencies to deploy their teams to the site immediately.

Road Clearance Strategy

The police have requested cooperation from the public during the difficult situation. "The plan is to clear the snow from the road by using soil, machinery, and, if necessary, urea fertiliser to melt the ice, ensuring that all stranded vehicles and tourists can be safely moved toward Manali. We request everyone to maintain patience and cooperate with the police administration, as the police are always committed to your service and safety," the DSP said.

Further details are awaited as the rescue operation continues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)