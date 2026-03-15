BJP Confident Of Victory, Welcomes WB Polls In Two Phases: Chandolia

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogendra Chandolia on Sunday asserted confidence in the victory of the BJP in all four states and a Union Territory set to go for polls next month for the Legislative Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, the BJP MP welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of India to conduct the polls in West Bengal in two phases, citing the difficult state of law and order in the state. "Considering the law and order situation in Bengal, the Election Commission has decided to hold the elections in two phases. I welcome that decision, and the BJP will contest the elections in all five states with full strength, and the decision of the people will be in favour of the BJP," he said.

2026 Assembly Election Schedule Announced

His remarks come after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, resulting in the immediate implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the poll-bound region.

In West Bengal, polling will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, and voting in Puducherry will also be held on April 9. Counting of votes in all four states and Puducherry will be done on May 4, the CEC announced.

EC Explains Two-Phase Polls in Bengal

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the decision to conduct West Bengal elections in two phases instead of eight was necessary for convenience and efficiency. "With regards to the West Bengal elections to be held in two phases instead of eight phases earlier, the Commission has held detailed deliberations, and in its considered opinion, it was found necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it is convenient for everybody," he said.

Action on Past Violence and Electoral Rolls

The CEC also addressed past election violence, stating that the list of police officers involved has been obtained and appropriate action will be taken. Concerning the supplementary electoral list, under the orders of the Supreme Court and directions of the Calcutta High Court, new entries will be added to the existing electors as they are finalised, he said. (ANI)

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