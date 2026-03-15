Sikkim Weather: Heavy Rain, Hailstorms Lash State IMD Issues Alert

Parts of Sikkim are experiencing strong winds, heavy rainfall and hailstorms. Several areas witnessed intense rain accompanied by hailstones, leading to difficult travel conditions and temporary power disruptions in some places.

IMD Issues Weather Warning Across Sikkim

The India Meteorological Department, Gangtok, issued a special weather bulletin warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activities across Sikkim from today to 17th March due to a Western Disturbance passing over the region and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain is likely across districts, including Gangtok, Gyalshing, Namchi and Soreng, while higher altitude areas of Mangan and Pakyong may experience rainfall along with snowfall. Gangtok has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the afternoon and is now facing stormy winds.

A yellow warning has been issued for all districts of Sikkim for today and tomorrow with the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to remain cautious and stay updated with official weather advisories.

Woman Killed as Severe Weather Batters State

Due to the severe weather condition across the state, one woman was killed and three others sustained injuries when trees fell during strong winds and heavy rainfall in Sikkim.

The deceased, identified as Kala Devi Chettri, lost her life after a tree collapsed on her in Rakdong Kafer under the Tumin-Lingi Constituency amid a thunderstorm. According to the Gangtok district police, "A 55-year-old woman, identified as Kala Devi Chettri, died after a tree fell on her during a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall in Rakdong Kafer, under Tumin-Lingi Constituency. The strong winds and rain caused the tree to collapse, striking her on the head and resulting in her death. The incident occurred as severe weather affected several parts of the state, causing disruptions in different areas."

Power Supply Disrupted in Several Districts

Furthermore, power supply disruptions in many areas after a severe thunderstorm accompanied by a hailstorm that occurred today across several parts of Pakyong, Gangtok, and Mangan districts led to tripping of several 66 kV transmission lines.

The Power Department has deployed transmission teams, and patrolling of the affected lines will commence early tomorrow morning to identify the faults and carry out restoration works on priority. All efforts are being made to restore normal power supply at the earliest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)