'Uninstall Social Media': Abhishek Sharma Reveals How He Overcame T20 World Cup Struggles

Team India's swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma headed into the T20 World Cup as one of the star players for the Men in Blue, but things went awry for the young batter as he registered three consecutive ducks in the group stage.

The 25-year-old's struggling start to his maiden World Cup put him under the immense scrutiny of the media and fans alike. Abhishek's poor run of form continued when he was dismissed for just 15 runs in the opening Super 8 match against South Africa, but he made a comeback with a 55-run knock against Zimbabwe.

In a must-win Super 8 match against the West Indies and the semifinal against England, Sharma scored 10 and 9, respectively, leaving Team India concerned over his form and consistency. However, Abhishek Sharma delivered when it mattered the most in the final against New Zealand, scoring a quickfire knock of 52 off 21 balls, completing his fifty in just 18 balls.

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'It's Hard to Digest'

Abhishek Sharma's inconsistent performances in the T20 World Cup sparked concerns over his form, consistency, and ability to handle the pressure and expectations in the high-stakes tournament. The southpaw admitted that he was unable to cope with his consistent struggles, but his main aim was to help India win the World Cup.

“It is not easy to digest. I had a plan; the only goal was to win ICC trophies for the country,” Abhishek said at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday, March 14.

“Going through this tournament, it was not the start I wanted. But the team was doing well. My dream was to win the tournament. My goal is not to win only one tournament, but many," he added.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls, fastest of the tournament! ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW twitter/mcmGhlxJxe

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

Despite early struggles in the marquee event, Abhishek Sharma managed to finish his maiden T20 World Cup on a high with his match-winning 52 in the final, proving his temperament and ability to perform under pressure.

Abhishek's 98-run partnership for the opening wicket with Sanju Samson, who scored 89 off 46 balls, set the foundation for India's massive total, helping the Men in Blue clinch the T20 World Cup 2026.

How Abhishek Redeemed Himself after Early Setbacks?

Abhishek Sharma's comeback wasn't easy, as he had to overcome intense criticism, self-doubt, and pressure from expectations. Speaking on recovering his lost form, the southpaw revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya asked him to uninstall social media from his phone.

He further added that criticism is part of a cricketer's life and the key is to listen, learn, and then ignore negativity, focusing on performing under pressure despite high expectations.

“Slowly, you get used to it. But it does feel bad (when there is criticism). That is going to happen in India because people have a lot of expectations from you. After I scored three ducks, Surya, GG sir, and Hardik Pandya came to me and said, 'Phone pakad, social media hata abhi ke abhi [take your phone and uninstall social media right now]',” the southpaw said.

“That was the first thing I did after my second zero. That actually helped me a bit. I was getting a lot of suggestions and comments from people. That's how a cricketer's life is. You have to listen, and you will be criticised.

“All you can do is listen and ignore. That is because they have a lot of expectations from you. Sometimes you deliver, and sometimes you don't. I expected this,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma finished the tournament with an aggregate of 141 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42 in 8 matches. The southpaw will return to action in the IPL 2026, where he will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad for the eighth consecutive season.

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