'Spy Kids' Initially Tested Low For Breaking Rules, Says Rodriguez

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has revealed that his popular family action film 'Spy Kids' initially received a lukewarm response during test screenings, but ultimately succeeded because it broke conventional storytelling rules, according to People.

Breaking Convention for Success

Speaking at the Texas Film Awards, Rodriguez reflected on the early reaction to the film, which premiered in 2001 and went on to become a beloved franchise. "When we first test-screened it, it tested low," Rodriguez said, explaining that many parents were confused by the film's unusual structure, according to People.

According to the director, the early viewers found it strange that the story quickly shifted focus from the adult characters to the children. "The parents were confused. They were like, 'This movie's all wrong. The parents disappear after five minutes, and then the kids take over,'" he recalled, according to People.

However, Rodriguez believes the same creative choice ultimately helped the movie connect with audiences. "It was unheard of. But then it was a big success because of that," he said, adding that the film worked precisely because it embraced ideas that filmmakers were often advised to avoid.

The story follows siblings Carmen and Juni Cortez, who step in to rescue their secret-agent parents after they suddenly disappear, making the children the central heroes of the narrative.

Inspiration from an Unlikely Source

Rodriguez said he wanted to create a high-energy action film specifically for young audiences, something he felt was missing in Hollywood at the time. "There just was never an action movie for kids," he said, recalling a time a woman told him that her 6-year-old son's favourite movie was 'Desperado', according to People.

While Rodriguez remembers thinking that the child was "not supposed to be watching that," the director could "understand what he likes about it."

"It's got gadgets and guitar cases that fire missiles. I got to make a movie like that for kids with that level of action with kids," Rodriguez explained. "And I even used Antonio Banderas in it because they will eat it up because they never get to be the heroes," according to People.

He also recalled being inspired when someone once told him that their young child loved his earlier film Desperado, which stars Antonio Banderas.

Focusing on a Loyal Audience

Rodriguez always believed kids would connect with the story more strongly than adults. "I knew kids would really love it and they're my most loyal audience," he admits. "Look, the parents are going to watch it once. The kids, if it really empowers them, they will watch it over and over and over again, which they did," as quoted by People.

That realisation eventually led him to create 'Spy Kids', an action-adventure designed to give younger viewers heroes they could directly relate to.

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