NHAI Hikes Fastag Annual Fee By ₹75 To ₹3,075 For Fiscal 2026-27

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced it has raised the cost of its yearly pass by ₹75 to ₹3,075 for the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year. This annual pass option was introduced on August 15, 2025, to offer fiscal relief to travelers utilizing national roadways.

In an official release, NHAI said it is adjusting the applicable charge for the FASTag Annual Pass from the existing ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 for the Financial Year 2026–27. Commencing April 1, the modification in the price has been implemented in line with the stipulations of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, NHAI stated.

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With more than 56 lakh participants, the use of the FASTag Annual Pass has been increasing among personal automobile owners. The updated pricing will apply to qualified private vehicles with a functional FASTag looking to use the Annual Pass service at roughly 1,150 toll gates on National Highways and Expressways.

The FASTag Annual Pass removes the requirement for repeated FASTag top-ups through a single fee settlement for twelve-month validity or 200 toll gate transits. The pass covers all private vehicles with a valid FASTag. This yearly permit becomes active within two hours on the current FASTag associated with the car following the one-time payment via the Rajmarg Yatra App or the NHAI portal. FASTag is an RFID passive identifier utilized for processing toll charges directly from a user's connected account.

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The NHAI has obtained 18 proposals for enhancing the 85.6-km highway section from Kaliabar to Numaligarh, involving the building of the 34.5-km raised pathway in Kaziranga National Park, a formal statement noted on Friday. The NHAI is constructing the segment on National Highway-715 via Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode, it noted.

"NHAI received an overwhelming response from the bidders for the construction of the over 85-km-long Kaliabor to Numaligarh section of NH-715 passing through Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. In response to the bids called by NHAI from the highway developers, the project has received 18 bids," the statement said.

The agreement is slated to be granted within the present fiscal period at an overall investment price of ₹6,956 crore, it added. The venture features the assembly of a 34.5-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor for the loose and continuous movement of animals.

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"The elevated corridor will be implemented in three sections of 18.3 km, 11.2 km and 5 km, respectively. The corridor's alignment is designed to cover the movement of wildlife from Kaziranga National Park to Karbi Anglong hills and will be constructed as part of the upgradation of NH-715 from a two-lane to a four-lane configuration," it said.

The statement also mentioned the 85.6-km-long initiative involves creating two greenfield diversions with a total span of 21 km at Jakhalabandha (Nagaon) and Bokakhat (Golaghat) urban zones. It will further feature a primary bridge, 20 small bridges, seven overpasses, 84 drains, one track overbridge, five vehicle underpasses (VUP), 12 LVUP and 16-km-long auxiliary lanes.