MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Este Medical Group Turkey Marks 10 Years of Operations with 20,000+ Hair Transplant Procedures Completed

March 15, 2026 2:01 PM EDT | Source: Gajura

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2026) - Este Medical Group Turkey has announced a significant operational milestone, marking ten years of clinical activity in the country alongside the completion of more than 20,000 hair transplant procedures. The anniversary highlights the group's long-term presence in one of the world's most competitive medical tourism markets and reflects broader growth trends within the international hair restoration sector.







Este Medical Group

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Over the past decade, Turkey has emerged as a major global destination for aesthetic medical travel, particularly in the field of hair transplantation. Este Medical Group's Istanbul operations have contributed to this expansion by serving patients from Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia, offering medically supervised treatment pathways supported by internationally trained practitioners.

According to industry observers, sustained global demand for advanced hair restoration solutions has been driven by improvements in clinical techniques, increased public awareness of hair loss treatments, and greater accessibility of cross-border healthcare services. Este Medical Group Turkey's ten-year anniversary coincides with continued growth in the country's medical tourism sector, which has seen increasing investment in clinical infrastructure, patient support services, and treatment innovation.

The company confirmed that the milestone of 20,000 procedures reflects cumulative treatment volumes across both surgical and non-surgical hair restoration pathways. These include follicular unit extraction (FUE) techniques and evolving hybrid approaches designed to enhance natural-looking outcomes while reducing patient recovery time. As global demand continues to expand, the organisation has sought to position its Istanbul clinic network as a hub for international patients researching hair transplant turkey options, reflecting Turkey's established reputation within the global hair restoration market.







Este Medical Group

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Industry analysts note that Turkey's competitive advantage in this sector is supported by a combination of clinical expertise, cost efficiency, and integrated patient travel services. The country has become a focal point for individuals exploring turkey hair transplant procedures as part of broader aesthetic treatment journeys that combine medical care with hospitality infrastructure tailored to international visitors.

In addition to services traditionally associated with male pattern hair loss, Este Medical Group Turkey has also reported increased demand for specialised female-focused treatment pathways. The company stated that awareness around hormonal, genetic, and lifestyle-related hair loss among women has grown significantly, contributing to the development of dedicated consultation and treatment frameworks for patients researching female hair transplant turkey options.







Este Medical Group

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Medical professionals involved in the organisation's Istanbul operations indicated that treatment planning increasingly incorporates multidisciplinary approaches, combining dermatological assessment, surgical intervention where appropriate, and long-term maintenance protocols. This reflects wider shifts in the hair restoration field, where clinicians are placing greater emphasis on holistic patient outcomes and evidence-based treatment design.

Este Medical Group's leadership has emphasized that the ten-year anniversary is not only a retrospective milestone but also a strategic marker for future growth. The company continues to invest in practitioner training, treatment technology upgrades, and patient experience initiatives designed to support international service delivery standards. As interest in female hair transplant in turkey procedures continues to grow, the organisation is exploring expanded clinical pathways and research collaborations focused on gender-specific treatment methodologies.

The global hair restoration market has been projected to experience continued expansion over the coming decade, driven by demographic shifts, evolving aesthetic expectations, and advances in regenerative medicine. Turkey's position within this ecosystem is expected to remain significant, with providers such as Este Medical Group contributing to both service innovation and international patient mobility frameworks.

Looking ahead, Este Medical Group Turkey indicated that it plans to strengthen its role within the global aesthetic healthcare sector by expanding digital consultation capabilities, enhancing treatment personalisation technologies, and developing long-term partnerships across international healthcare networks. The company's Istanbul operations are expected to remain a central component of its global growth strategy as demand for cross-border aesthetic treatment solutions continues to evolve.

About Este Medical Group Turkey

Este Medical Group Turkey is part of the international Este Medical Group network, providing medically supervised hair restoration and aesthetic treatment services. Based in Istanbul, the organisation serves patients from multiple global regions and operates within internationally aligned clinical governance frameworks.

Media Contact

Melike Çınkır

Managing Director, Este Turkey

Nispetiye Caddesi, Dilhayat Sokak 12

Etiler, Besiktas

Istanbul, Turkey

Phone: +90 546 903 37 86

Email: ...







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Source: Gajura