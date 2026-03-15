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Top Chinese Nuclear, Radar And Missile Experts Vanish From Engineering Body Site

Top Chinese Nuclear, Radar And Missile Experts Vanish From Engineering Body Site


2026-03-15 03:04:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The profile of one of China's top nuclear weapons scientists has been scrubbed from the website of the nation's engineering brains trust, AzerNEWS reports.

Zhao Xiangeng, 72, was a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), the nation's highest academic body for engineering science and technology, but his profile page has disappeared from the CAE's site.
It is not known when the page was removed, but Chinese media reports noted the change on Saturday.

No explanations have been given for the changes.

However, two months ago, the defence ministry announced that top general Zhang Youxia and fellow Central Military Commission member Liu Zhenli were under investigation, swept up in the anti-corruption campaign in the armed forces.

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AzerNews

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