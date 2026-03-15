Top Chinese Nuclear, Radar And Missile Experts Vanish From Engineering Body Site
Zhao Xiangeng, 72, was a member of the Chinese Academy of
Engineering (CAE), the nation's highest academic body for
engineering science and technology, but his profile page has
disappeared from the CAE's site.
It is not known when the page was removed, but Chinese media reports noted the change on Saturday.
No explanations have been given for the changes.
However, two months ago, the defence ministry announced that top general Zhang Youxia and fellow Central Military Commission member Liu Zhenli were under investigation, swept up in the anti-corruption campaign in the armed forces.
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