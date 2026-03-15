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Slovakia Unblocks EU Sanctions Against Russia In Last-Minute Move

Slovakia Unblocks EU Sanctions Against Russia In Last-Minute Move


2026-03-15 03:04:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by D, citing diplomatic sources from AFP, according to Ukrinform.

According to the sources, authorities in Bratislava abandoned their initial demand to remove two oligarchs from the sanctions list, which currently includes about 2,500 Russian oligarchs and organizations.

Sanctions imposed on Russia over its war against Ukraine must be extended unanimously by all 27 EU member states every six months. Slovakia had blocked the process, demanding that oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman be removed from the list.

Had Slovakia not backed down, the sanctions would have expired on March 15. However, the restrictions have now been extended for another six months, until September 15, DW writes.

Read also: Ukraine initiates EU entry ban and sanctions against nearly 130 Russian commanders

As previously reported, the European Council on Saturday prolonged the individual sanctions imposed for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity for another six months – until September 15, 2026.

Photo: Freepik

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