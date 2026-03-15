Israel To Continue Military Campaign In Iran For At Least Three More Weeks IDF

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the IDF spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, in a comment to CNN, according to Ukrinform.

“We have thousands of targets ahead. We are ready, in coordination with our US allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now. And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that,” the spokesperson said.

Defrin added that the IDF is“not working according to a stopwatch, or a timetable, but rather to achieve our goals” which are to“weaken the Iranian regime severely.”

According to the IDF, since the start of the operation the Israeli Air Force has carried out around 400 waves of strikes in western and central Iran aimed at destroying militant infrastructure and targeting fire-support units, defense systems, and production units.

Iran says Russia and China providing Tehran with military support

As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said the war against Iran would continue as long as necessary, noting that American forces are ahead of the planned operational schedule.

Photo: Israeli Air Force