Renowned Ukrainian Artist Andrii Shabunin Passes Away

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Faceboo by the Bastion Fortress Gallery in Ivano-Frankivsk, according to Ukrinform.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the well-known artist and local historian Andrii Shabunin,” the gallery stated.

Shabunin created an image of the historic coat of arms of the city of Stanislaviv (now Ivano-Frankivsk) at the Bastion Gallery, which has become one of the most popular spots for photography.

An Honored Artist of Ukraine, Shabunin was a painter and graphic artist who participated in numerous national and international exhibitions in Canada, Poland, Italy, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Among his notable works are the series“Cossack Era” and“The Great Kobzar.”

As reported earlier, on February 25, the prominent Ukrainian conductor Roman Kofman passed away.