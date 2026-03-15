Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region 20 Times Since Morning, Leaving Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to Hanzha, a 73-year-old man was injured in the city of Dnipro. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

"Nikopol district was also under attack – Nikopol, the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. More than 10 apartment buildings and private houses, outbuildings, infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged there. A 56-year-old woman who was injured in the attack was hospitalized. A 30-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment," the head of the regional administration said.

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In the Pokrovske community of the Synelnykove district, six homes were damaged. A 66-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. In Piatykhatky in the Kamianske district, a fire broke out on the territory of a transport enterprise.

In the Pavlohrad district, the Troitske community was under attack. Private houses, an outbuilding, and a car caught fire.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a residential building in Dnipro was damaged during the Russian attack, and one person was injured.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram