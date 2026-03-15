Ukraine Finishes 2026 Paralympics In Top Three By Number Of Medals

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over nine days of competition, Ukrainian athletes won 19 medals: 3 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze. In the final standings, Ukraine placed 3rd by total number of medals and 7th in the overall team ranking among 55 countries, Ukrinform reports.

The "blue-and-yellow" team included 35 participants – 25 Paralympians and 10 guide athletes – who competed in para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para snowboarding, and para alpine skiing.

Champions and medalists of the 2026 Paralympics from Ukraine:

Gold: Oleksandr Kazik (biathlon, sprint), Taras Rad (biathlon, sprint), Oleksandra Kononova (biathlon, sprint).

Silver: Maksym Murashkovskyi (biathlon, individual race), Oleksandr Kazik (biathlon, pursuit), Taras Rad (biathlon, pursuit), Yaroslav Reshetynskyi (biathlon, sprint), Hryhorii Vovchynskyi (biathlon, sprint), Iryna Bui (biathlon, pursuit), Oleksandr Kazik (cross-country skiing, 20 km), Ukraine national team (cross-country skiing, mixed relay 4×2.5 km).

Ukrainian skier Oleksandra Kononova wins bronze at 2026 Paralympics

Bronze: Dmytro Suiarko (biathlon, individual race), Anatolii Kovalevskyi (biathlon, sprint), Taras Rad (biathlon, individual race), Oleksandra Kononova (biathlon, individual race), Liudmyla Liashenko (biathlon, sprint), Oleksandra Kononova (biathlon, pursuit), Anatolii Kovalevskyi (biathlon, pursuit), Oleksandra Kononova (cross-country skiing, 20 km).

In total, athletes from 27 countries won medals at the 2026 "white" Games. China won the most medals with 44 (15 gold, 13 silver, 16 bronze). The United States placed second in the overall standings with 24 medals (13 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze). It is worth noting that across eight Winter Paralympics (1998–2026), Ukraine's national team has won 160 medals: 41 gold, 59 silver, and 60 bronze.

The next Paralympic Games will take place from March 1 to March 10, 2030, in the French Alps.

Photo: org