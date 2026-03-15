Army Chief Briefed On Royal Engineering Corps Directorate's Efforts At Handling Unexploded Ordnance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) – Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti visited the Royal Engineering Corps Directorate on Sunday.Huneiti received a briefing from the Director of the Royal Engineering Corps on the Directorate's operational efforts in dealing with unexploded ordnance resulting from missile and drone strikes.The briefing highlighted the technical procedures followed to safely neutralise and handle such ordnance in accordance with the highest technical and professional standards, ensuring the removal of potential hazards and safeguarding the safety of citizens and their property.The director noted that Royal Engineering Corps personnel have dealt with 312 incidents of unexploded ordnance caused by drones, missiles and warheads across various regions of the Kingdom.He said the incidents were handled in line with established procedures and with a high level of professionalism.Huneiti said the General Command is committed to strengthening and developing the technical and operational capabilities of the Royal Engineering Corps to address the challenges facing the region.He commended the high level of competence demonstrated by the Corps' personnel and praised the efforts of field teams deployed across the Kingdom's governorates to protect lives and property.Huneiti conveyed the greetings and appreciation of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to members of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army across all locations and units, praising their dedication and commitment to carrying out their national duties.