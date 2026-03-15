King Receives Call From Egypt President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, during a phone call on Sunday, discussed the dangerous developments in the region.According to a royal court statement, the two leaders emphasised the need to step up joint Arab efforts to address current challenges, in order to safeguard the security and stability of states against any threats or attacks.His Majesty affirmed Jordan's commitment to maintaining coordination with Egypt and other Arab states in order to achieve comprehensive de-escalation, warning of the danger of current developments being exploited as a pretext to impact the situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.For his part, President Al Sisi expressed Egypt's condemnation of the attacks targeting Jordan, emphasising his country's full solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of the current regional challenges.