Philippine Embassy In UAE Monitoring Reports Of Filipinos Arrested Over Attack Videos

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The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have issued a statement saying they are closely monitoring reports that Filipino nationals are among those arrested for posting and sharing videos and other online content related to the recent attacks and air defense interceptions in Dubai.

On Sunday, UAE Attorney-General Dhamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the arrest of a further group of 25 individuals of various nationalities for publishing misleading content on digital platforms that harms national defence measures.

Philippine officials have sought official confirmation and further details from the competent UAE authorities regarding the identity, status, and legal circumstances of any Filipino nationals involved.

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The Philippine Embassy and Consulate General fully respect the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and its right to enforce its national security, cybercrime, and public order laws. UAE authorities have publicly reminded the public that publishing or sharing misleading or fabricated security‐related content, including videos of air defence interceptions, attacks on landmarks, or AI‐generated false footage, is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment and substantial fines, the statement said.

In this regard, all Filipino nationals in the UAE are reminded to exercise utmost caution and responsibility in their use of social media and messaging platforms. Filipinos are advised to refrain from recording, posting, forwarding, or commenting on unverified or sensitive security‐related content; to avoid spreading rumors or speculative information and to rely only on official announcements of UAE authorities and credible news sources for information on ongoing security situations.

The safety and welfare of Filipinos in the UAE remain a prime concern of the Philippine government, they said.

The Embassy and Consulate General will continue to coordinate closely with UAE authorities and call on the Filipino community to fully respect local laws, customs, and security protocols that have been instituted for the safety of everyone in the UAE.

10 arrested in UAE for posting real interception videos, sharing AI clips of explosions Abu Dhabi Police arrest 45 for filming incident locations, sharing false information