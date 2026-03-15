CBSE Class 12 Exam Cancelled: Will Grading Affect University Placements?

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CBSE students of Grade 12 across the UAE remain in a waiting period - relieved that the uncertainty around the exams is over, yet anxious about how their academic futures will ultimately be calculated.

This comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled Class 12 board examinations for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, citing the ongoing regional situation.

The decision was taken after a review of whether the exams could realistically be conducted in the region. All examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026 - including those that had earlier been postponed - now stand cancelled.

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CBSE has said the mode of result declaration for affected students will be announced later.

While the move brings relief for some, it has also raised pressing questions for students in the UAE - especially those whose university admissions, scholarships and entrance exam timelines hinge on their final board scores.

Anxiety over how marks will be calculated

For 18-year-old Fathima Zeba Navas, the uncertainty surrounding the evaluation method has added to an already stressful year.

Having already completed two of her papers, she worries that the final score could be determined using the marks from subjects she found particularly challenging. As she explained, the possibility that results might rely on those papers has intensified her concerns.

“Now that the exams have been cancelled, I'm really worried about my overall percentage,” she said.

“They might calculate it based on the average of the first two exams, Physics and Chemistry, which are two of my three toughest subjects. That adds to my anxiety. On top of that, with the current crisis, even the NEET exams in May might not happen, and that could affect my entrance prospects as well.”

The sudden change has also disrupted carefully planned academic timelines. Many students had been balancing board exam preparation alongside entrance exam plans in India and abroad.

Reflecting on the earlier postponement of exams, Fathima said she initially hoped they would simply be rescheduled.

“I don't understand why the exams were postponed first instead of being cancelled outright, though I know this decision was necessary,” she added.

“I had been planning to join MES College of Engineering in Kerala to study Computer Science. Ideally, I would have preferred the board to conduct the exams later, but I'm aware that would have clashed with other entrance exams.”

Like many Class 12 students, she had been pushing through an intense study routine for months despite the uncertainty surrounding the exams.

“It's been really difficult to focus and study with everything happening,” she added.

“I had tuitions for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths from 9 am to 9 pm, though during Ramadan, it was reduced to 9 am to 4 pm, and then I put in additional hours at home.”

Relief, but also uncertainty

For some students, however, the cancellation has brought a measure of relief after weeks of tension.

Apurva Ranjit, a student at GEMS Our Own Indian School in Al Quoz, said the pressure of board exams - often seen as a turning point in a student's life - had been weighing heavily.

“Honestly, I feel relieved. The board exams are so stressful - they determine our future, especially in Grade 12,” she said.

“I was worried about how I would perform given the conditions outside, with the regional tensions and constant safety alerts, which I understand is for our benefit. Even my friends feel the same stress.”

Yet the relief is tempered by new questions about how students will ultimately be graded.

“But now, I am concerned about how our marks will be calculated since they won't be based on the board exams,” she said.

“I've only written one exam, Mass Media, while some peers have written two or three.”

Apurva believes the board could look to previous models used during extraordinary situations, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From what I've heard from friends and seniors, the Covid marking system seemed fair when students faced a similar situation,” she said.

“I did very well in my pre-boards, so I'm relieved - but I know others might feel differently,” added the 18-year-old student, who plans to pursue Psychology at a university in the UAE.

For parents, the focus is now shifting to how alternative assessments may affect university offers and scholarships.

Afrah Zameel, whose children are in Class 10 and Class 12, said the uncertainty had been weighing on families for weeks.

“The indefinite delay of the board exams, combined with the ongoing geopolitical tensions, has added a lot of pressure on us,” she said.

“Now, that pressure has been partially lifted. I believe everything happens for a reason, so we'll see what comes next.”

Her elder son Ayaan already has a university offer in the UAE - but financial support will depend on his final results.

“We've secured admission for Ayaan in a local university, but his scholarship will depend on his Grade 12 final marks,” she explained.

“I assume this will now be based on his model exams or Pre-boards.”

Schools across the UAE have also been working to keep students academically engaged while waiting for CBSE's next directive.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School, said maintaining a routine for students has been key during the uncertainty.

“We decided to hold mock exams on the same days the CBSE board exams were originally scheduled,” she said.

“Even now, whenever there is a board exam on the date sheet, students take a three-hour online mock, mirroring the duration of the actual exams.”

The approach, she explained, helps students remain focused and could also provide supporting data if the board requests school-based assessments.

“We will continue this until the last paper on the original CBSE schedule,” she said.

“If the board asks schools to submit assessment marks, these mocks could help us provide supporting data.”

Similarly, Bhanu Sharma, Principal of Woodlem Park Ajman, said schools will cooperate with CBSE if an alternative evaluation framework is introduced.

“Following the decision by the Central Board of Secondary Education to cancel the postponed board exams in the Middle East, we will abide by the directives from CBSE,” he said.

“It is expected that student results will be determined through an alternative assessment framework as applied during pandemic.”

Such frameworks could consider a combination of academic indicators accumulated throughout the year.

“This might consider internal assessments, pre-board exam performance, practical and project work, and marks from any board papers already conducted,” Sharma added.

“Our priority is to ensure that every student's consistent effort and performance during the academic year are duly recognised.”

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