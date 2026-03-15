Phillips Connect Expands Trailer Intelligence Across Roadside, Brake And Liftgate Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced solutions deliver deeper operational insight through collaborations with Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS), Bendix and Maxon

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Connect today announced new enhancements across three key trailer system categories that expand how fleets manage roadside safety, brake performance and liftgate operations. Introduced at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, the updates strengthen how fleets capture operational intelligence from critical trailer systems and distribute those insights across maintenance, operations and safety teams.

“Every system on the trailer generates insights that can help fleets operate more safely and efficiently,” said Mark Wallin, general manager and senior vice president of product at Phillips Connect.“Our platform is designed to capture those signals and turn them into actionable insights. By working closely with leading equipment providers, we can also deliver deeper intelligence from systems fleets already rely on across their trailers.”

Phillips Connect Roadside Safety Intelligence

Phillips Connect introduced new Roadside safety solutions designed to improve visibility and awareness during roadside events.

Through a partnership with Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS), the Phillips Connect platform can trigger ESS's H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFE intelligent roadside hazard technology when a trailer is stopped on the shoulder. When a driver activates the trailer's hazard lights, the system automatically initiates H.E.L.P. Lighting Alerts, flashing the trailer's lights in a distinctive high-visibility pattern designed to attract more attention than standard hazard lights. The system also sends real-time shouldered vehicle alerts to approaching motorists through navigation apps and in-dash systems, helping drivers identify roadside hazards earlier and move over more safely.

Roadside safety intelligence builds on Phillips Connect's existing light circuit monitoring technology, extending its functionality to improve roadside awareness and help protect drivers, equipment and freight during roadside events.

Phillips Connect Brake System Intelligence

Phillips Connect also added system enhancements to its existing brake solutions that provide greater visibility into trailer brake performance and status.

When fleets operate trailers equipped with Bendix TABS Advanced brake system electronic control units (ECUs), Phillips Connect can access diagnostic trouble code (DTC) fault reporting and standard formatted data messages. This information includes brake wear, trouble codes and other system data that may help maintenance teams detect developing issues and prioritize service before they escalate.

Phillips Connect can provide fleets access to insights from this data that strengthen cultures of safety by enabling fleets to respond more quickly to events such as roll stability activation or braking faults that may require attention.

Phillips Connect Liftgate Intelligence

Phillips Connect also enhanced its liftgate solutions to provide fleets with improved liftgate performance and usage data.

Liftgates are essential to many delivery operations, particularly on routes with frequent stops or locations without loading docks. When fleets operate Maxon liftgates equipped with MAX LINK technology, Phillips Connect can provide fleets with deeper insight into liftgate activity, system health and performance through its partnership with Maxon.

This information helps fleets identify potential liftgate issues earlier and avoid delivery disruptions that can occur when liftgate batteries or hydraulic systems stop functioning properly.

Expanding the Connected Trailer Ecosystem

These enhancements reflect Phillips Connect's broader strategy to capture operational intelligence from the systems already installed across the trailer.

By supporting deeper data visibility from leading equipment and solutions providers, Phillips Connect enables fleets to monitor critical trailer systems while continuing to operate the equipment and technologies they already rely on.

Phillips Connect will showcase these technologies at TMC in Nashville, March 16–18. Show attendees can learn more about the company's smart trailer platform and see the latest innovations in connected trailer intelligence at the Phillips Connect booth 2029.

About Phillips Connect

Phillips Connect develops smart trailer technology that helps fleets capture and apply intelligence from across the trailer. Its platform brings together sensors, cameras and integrated systems to provide visibility into trailer operations, equipment health and cargo activity. By turning trailer intelligence into operational insight, Phillips Connect helps fleets improve safety, increase uptime and operate more efficiently.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect develops technology that helps fleets monitor trailer systems, identify issues earlier and make better decisions by making trailer intelligence accessible across the fleet. Learn more at .

Media Inquiries:

Krys Grondorf

Phillips Connect

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