Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Five Individuals In Bahrain Arrested For Passing Critical Information To IRGC

Five Individuals In Bahrain Arrested For Passing Critical Information To IRGC


2026-03-15 02:15:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced Sunday that five individuals had been busted, while the sixth is still on the run outside the country, for engaging in collecting and passing over sensitive and accurate information to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Read Also
    UAE air defences intercept 4 ballistic missiles, 6 UAVs LIVE UPDATES: Saudi intercepts 9 drones in Riyadh, Eastern Province

In a statement, the ministry outlined that the General Administration of Investigations and Criminal Evidence nailed the five individuals for their involvement in capturing photos and coordinates of some critical sites, as well as some hotels in Bahrain, and submitting this information to the IRGC, which helped target those sites during the savage Iranian aggression.

The statement added that all essential legal actions have been taken and the defendants have been referred to the public prosecution.

MENAFN15032026000063011010ID1110863649



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search