Five Individuals In Bahrain Arrested For Passing Critical Information To IRGC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced Sunday that five individuals had been busted, while the sixth is still on the run outside the country, for engaging in collecting and passing over sensitive and accurate information to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

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In a statement, the ministry outlined that the General Administration of Investigations and Criminal Evidence nailed the five individuals for their involvement in capturing photos and coordinates of some critical sites, as well as some hotels in Bahrain, and submitting this information to the IRGC, which helped target those sites during the savage Iranian aggression.

The statement added that all essential legal actions have been taken and the defendants have been referred to the public prosecution.