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Ukraine Announces Shooting Down 90 Russian Drones

Ukraine Announces Shooting Down 90 Russian Drones


2026-03-15 02:15:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: The Ukrainian air defenses shot down 90 of 97 drones Russia launched overnight from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo (Russia), and Hvardiiske (Crimea) toward Ukrainian territory, the Ukrainian forces announced in a statement Sunday.

The statement added that the Russian offensive was thwarted by the air defense, cyberwarfare, and drone units.

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The Peninsula

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