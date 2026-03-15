Ukraine Announces Shooting Down 90 Russian Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: The Ukrainian air defenses shot down 90 of 97 drones Russia launched overnight from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo (Russia), and Hvardiiske (Crimea) toward Ukrainian territory, the Ukrainian forces announced in a statement Sunday.

The statement added that the Russian offensive was thwarted by the air defense, cyberwarfare, and drone units.