UEFA Cancels 2026 Finalissima In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: UEFA has announced the cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima in Qatar, citing the current political situation in the region and scheduling constraints that made the match impossible to reschedule.

The Finalissima 2026 was supposed to be held at the iconic Lusail Stadium on March 27, where UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina were expected to face off in a highly anticipated match.

Qatar Football Festival 2026 cancelled amid travel disruption, airspace closure

Read Also

In a statement released on X, UEFA said: "After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain and CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 champions Argentina cannot be played."

"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar – a country that has demonstrated time and again its capability of staging world class international events in state-of-the-art facilities," the statement added.

"With strong determination to save the important fixture, and despite the understandable difficulties of relocating a match of such importance at extremely short notice, UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association," it further added.

UEFA also thanked Qatar's organising committee and relevant authorities for the work they had undertaken to host the match and expressed confidence that“peace will return to the region soon.”