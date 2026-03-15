Qatar Football Festival 2026 Cancelled Amid Travel Disruption, Airspace Closure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organising Committee, in conjunction with UEFA and CONMEBOL, has announced the cancellation of the Qatar Football Festival 2026.

As a result, the planned programme of events in Qatar, including the Finalissima Qatar 2026 match between Argentina and Spain at Lusail Stadium, will no longer take place in Doha as originally scheduled.

“With airspace disruption and travel restrictions still affecting the ability of many fans, players and officials to travel, it has been jointly agreed that cancelling the match at this time is the most appropriate course of action,” the Local Organising Committee said in a statement.

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The committee also stated that fans who purchased tickets for the Qatar Football Festival will automatically receive full refunds within 30 days through their original payment method.

If a refund has not been received after this period, fans are encouraged to contact [email protected] for assistance.

Meanwhile, international fans who purchased travel packages through tour operators will be contacted directly regarding refunds.