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Qatar Red Crescent Society Improves Access To Food For Vulnerable Syrian Families

Qatar Red Crescent Society Improves Access To Food For Vulnerable Syrian Families


2026-03-15 02:10:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a humanitarian project in Syria, as part of its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the continuing humanitarian crisis project aims to empower the most vulnerable Syrian families in villages and towns of Idlib and Aleppo governorates and their surrounding rural areas by improving their access to food amidst worsening food insecurity in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), the project targets the provision of essential food assistance to the most needy families. It will benefit 6,125 families, comprising a total of 30,625 individuals including displaced families, low-income families, older persons, and persons with disabilities teams have begun distributing comprehensive food baskets that contribute to meeting nutritional needs and improving the food security of the beneficiary families food baskets contain grains, legumes, oils, sugar, and other food items that help meet daily needs and provide a regular source of food for the beneficiary families Qatar Red Crescent reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its humanitarian efforts in Syria, working alongside its local and international partners to make a difference in the lives of the affected populations and enhance the resilience of the communities most in need.

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Gulf Times

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