EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 15/03: Lower Values On Risk (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) On the 27th of February the EUR/USD was around the 1.18300 vicinity and showing some signs of nervousness as financial institutions seemed to be situating themselves for potential conflict in the Middle East. The EUR/USD had touched highs around the 1.20500 level in late January. As of this weekend the currency pair is situated near 1.14165, touching lows not seen since early August of 2025.

The Iranian war has ignited worries in the financial arena globally. The EUR/USD has certainly felt headwinds as risk adverse sentiment has roared and certainly was sustained going into this weekend.

The EUR/USD is traversing important support levels perhaps in the minds of technical traders who may feel it is oversold. However, the current sentiment that is engulfing the broad markets may not pay attention to the current support levels and could take the EUR/USD lower.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money EUR/USD Near-Term Clarity Lacking

The ability to rupture below the 1.15000 level on Friday and sustain selling is a signal that financial institutions are not comfortable. Global equities are struggling. And developing news this weekend regarding the Iranian war remains in dynamic flux. The war is entering the third week of fighting and is not about to develop into sudden peace.

While the U.S Federal Reserve is meeting this coming week and will announce their FOMC decision, there is little to no chance that the Fed can lower interest rates now. The price of WTI Crude Oil will have an impact on inflation globally and investors understand this dynamic. The EUR/USD's lower range may find that it is tested once again as tomorrow's price action begins. The notion that the currency pair is oversold may feel correct, but near-term sentiment remains anxious at best, and outright nervous for many for EUR/USD Reversals

Timeframes matter for day traders and looking for reversals higher will be tempting but very dangerous. Momentum pushes upwards may develop, but speculators who do not have deep pockets should remain quite cautious, particularly early on Monday as global markets open after having digested new Iranian war developments which will continue to manifest throughout Sunday. Behavioral sentiment remains fragile and barometers including the prices of WTI Crude Oil and U.S 10 Year Treasury yields should be watched by EUR/USD participants in the coming days.

Logically many traders including large players in the EUR/USD may perceive the currency pair is oversold, and this may certainly prove to be correct. But shifting fluctuations are likely to remain rather fast and inexperienced speculators should brace themselves for emotional tests if they are wagering.

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook:Speculative price range for EUR/USD is 1.3210 to 1.16100

Forex trading is likely to remain quite challenging this week. Financial institutions certainly are nervous and this has caused widespread buying of the USD against most major currencies. The EUR/USD which was trading quite contently with positive sentiment above the 1.18000 from late January until late February has vanished. Looking for a return to higher values in the near-term may prove to be wishful thinking. Traders with bias towards the EUR need to be careful and make sure they understand short and near-term wager contemplation may not match their their mid-term outlooks.

The coming week of trading in the EUR/USD is going to remain hectic. Day traders may want to look for quick hitting tests while using strict entry orders and take profit targets. The temptation to believe the EUR/USD has been oversold may feel correct, but that doesn't mean that financial institutions will pay attention. Equity indices should be watched, if the major U.S indices like the S&P 500 remain under pressure this might create headwinds for the EUR/USD in the near-term too.

Ready to trade our weekly forecast? We've shortlisted the best European brokers in the industry for you.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView