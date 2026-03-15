Habtoor And Jehangiri Advance To Dubai Polo Final Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Al Habtoor Polo and Jehangiri Polo have secured places in the final of the fourth Dubai Polo Challenge Cup after winning their respective qualifying matches at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club in Dubai, setting up a decisive clash in one of the region's prominent mid-handicap tournaments.

The competition, staged at the sprawling polo grounds on the outskirts of Dubai, features four teams with handicap ratings ranging from eight to ten goals. Organisers describe the event as an important fixture in the emirate's polo calendar, designed to showcase emerging and established players while sustaining the Gulf's growing interest in the sport often called the“sport of kings”.

Al Habtoor sealed its spot in the final after a commanding victory over RFG Polo, delivering a strong attacking performance that produced a 10–7.5 win. The match saw the team combine quick transitions with effective defensive coverage, allowing them to build a steady advantage over their rivals across the chukkers. Jehangiri Polo earned its place in the final after defeating Dubai Wolves in a tightly contested match that finished 5.5–3, a result shaped largely by disciplined defending and opportunistic scoring.

Both matches drew spectators to the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, a venue that has developed into one of the Middle East's leading polo centres since its establishment. The club hosts several tournaments each season and has become a focal point for international polo players who travel to the Gulf during the winter polo circuit.

The teams reaching the final reflect the strong presence of patrons who have invested heavily in the development of polo in the region. Al Habtoor Polo is led by patron Mohammed Al Habtoor, whose team has been a prominent competitor in tournaments across the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series. Jehangiri Polo is guided by patron Muhammad Jehangiri, a regular participant in international polo competitions whose team has attracted globally recognised players.

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International professionals have long played a key role in elevating the competitive level of polo tournaments in Dubai. Many teams combine regional patrons with high-handicap professionals from traditional polo powerhouses such as Argentina, the United Kingdom and Spain. Their presence has helped transform Dubai into a significant destination on the international polo circuit.

The Dubai Polo Challenge Cup serves as one of the concluding events of the season at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, which hosts a sequence of competitions throughout the winter months. The calendar typically includes several levels of tournaments, from entry-level and medium-handicap competitions to prestigious fixtures within the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series.

Growing interest in polo across the Gulf has been driven by substantial investment in facilities and training programmes. Clubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have developed large polo fields, equestrian centres and academies aimed at encouraging participation among younger players while attracting international talent.

Organisers of the Dubai Polo Challenge Cup emphasise that the tournament provides an opportunity for developing teams to compete in a structured environment while maintaining a high standard of play. With only four teams involved, each match carries considerable weight in determining the path to the final.

Polo matches are played in periods known as chukkers, during which teams attempt to score by driving a small ball through the opponent's goalposts using long-handled mallets. The sport combines speed, tactical coordination and horsemanship, and teams often rotate multiple horses during a match to maintain peak performance.

Al Habtoor's victory over RFG Polo demonstrated the attacking strength that has characterised many of the team's performances this season. Their offensive pressure forced RFG Polo into defensive positions for much of the contest, allowing Al Habtoor to widen the gap as the match progressed. Jehangiri's encounter with Dubai Wolves, by contrast, was more defensive in tone, with both sides limiting scoring opportunities and relying on well-timed counterattacks.

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Spectators and polo followers now await the final between Al Habtoor and Jehangiri, a matchup expected to highlight contrasting playing styles. Al Habtoor's attacking rhythm and Jehangiri's disciplined defensive approach could produce a closely contested encounter on the Dubai field.

Dubai's emergence as a global polo hub reflects broader ambitions to position the emirate as a centre for international sporting events. Over the past decade, investments in equestrian infrastructure have helped attract elite competitions ranging from endurance racing to show jumping and polo.

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