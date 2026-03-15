Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Refuses Two US Requests For Flyovers Linked To Iran War

Switzerland Refuses Two US Requests For Flyovers Linked To Iran War


2026-03-15 02:05:57
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Federal Council approved three flyover requests from the United States in connection with the war being led by Israel and the US against Iran. Two other requests were rejected. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland refuses two US requests for flyovers linked to Iran war This content was published on March 15, 2026 - 10:41 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Bundesrat bewilligt US-Überflüge im Zusammenhang mit Krieg im Iran Original Read more: Bundesrat bewilligt US-Überflüge im Zusammenhang mit Krieg im

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Three requests in the context of the war in Iran were approved: one maintenance flight and two for transport aircraft. The government, however, rejected two additional requests, it revealed in a statement on Saturday evening.

The law on neutrality prohibits Switzerland from allowing parties involved in a conflict to fly over its territory for military purposes connected to that conflict. Humanitarian and medical transits, including the transport of the wounded, and flights unrelated to the conflict are permitted, the government explained.

Future requests that are“clearly not related to the conflict” can be authorised. However, applications for flyovers should be rejected“if they exceed normal averages and it cannot be determined what the purpose of these flights is”, the government said.

More More Neutrality Swiss neutrality: government faces difficult decision over Mideast conflict

This content was published on Mar 4, 2026 If the conflict involving Iran drags on, Switzerland may have to apply its law of neutrality. This could restrict military overflights and arms exports to the United States.

Read more: Swiss neutrality: government faces difficult decision over Mideast con

MENAFN15032026000210011054ID1110863521



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search