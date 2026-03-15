Switzerland Refuses Two US Requests For Flyovers Linked To Iran War

Three requests in the context of the war in Iran were approved: one maintenance flight and two for transport aircraft. The government, however, rejected two additional requests, it revealed in a statement on Saturday evening.

The law on neutrality prohibits Switzerland from allowing parties involved in a conflict to fly over its territory for military purposes connected to that conflict. Humanitarian and medical transits, including the transport of the wounded, and flights unrelated to the conflict are permitted, the government explained.

Future requests that are“clearly not related to the conflict” can be authorised. However, applications for flyovers should be rejected“if they exceed normal averages and it cannot be determined what the purpose of these flights is”, the government said.

This content was published on Mar 4, 2026 If the conflict involving Iran drags on, Switzerland may have to apply its law of neutrality. This could restrict military overflights and arms exports to the United States.