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Hundreds Of People Demonstrate Against Imperialism In Geneva

Hundreds Of People Demonstrate Against Imperialism In Geneva


2026-03-15 02:05:57
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 800 people demonstrated in rainy Geneva against imperialism and for the right of peoples to self-determination on Saturday afternoon. They denounced bombings in Gaza, attacks in Iran, Lebanon and Venezuela, and the blockade against Cuba. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Hundreds of people demonstrate against imperialism in Geneva This content was published on March 15, 2026 - 11:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr 800 personnes manifestent contre l'impérialisme à Genève Original Read more: 800 personnes manifestent contre l'impérialisme à Ge

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“We demand an immediate end to the imperialist wars that are leading us to catastrophe and raise fears of a general war at any moment,” said a representative of the Suisse-Cuba Genève association. The association organised the demonstration on Saturday afternoon with the support of 33 political and cultural associations.

Slamming United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as“war criminals and terrorists”, the representative called for the creation of a resistance movement for the right to live in peace and dignity. He also called on“the world to stand up for Cuba” at a time when no oil tanker has been allowed to bring supplies to the Caribbean island for the past three months.

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