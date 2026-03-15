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Avalanche Risk Rises To High In Southern Swiss Alps

Avalanche Risk Rises To High In Southern Swiss Alps


2026-03-15 02:05:57
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Heavy snowfall on Saturday and during the night of Saturday to Sunday, particularly in the southern Alps, means that the danger of avalanches is high. Many spontaneous avalanches can be expected, say meteorologists. This content was published on March 15, 2026 - 11:45 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Fort danger d'avalanche, surtout au sud des Alpes Original Read more: Fort danger d'avalanche, surtout au sud des

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More than a metre of snow has fallen in places south of the Alps, according to the Meteonews website on Sunday morning. At Bosco-Gurin, in southern Switzerland, up to 116cm of fresh snow accumulated in 24 hours, a new record for this station in Ticino, said Météosuisse in a post on X.

Some valleys to the north of the Alps were also affected by heavy snow, notably in the Bernese Oberland and the cantons of Uri and Glarus. Snow reached the plains mainly in Central Switzerland, but spring-like weather is expected to set in from Monday.

More More Glaciers & permafrost The beneficial effect of avalanches on Alpine glaciers

This content was published on Jan 18, 2026 Avalanches help many glaciers survive longer in the face of climate warming, according to an international study.

Read more: The beneficial effect of avalanches on Alpine gla

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