Avalanche Risk Rises To High In Southern Swiss Alps

More than a metre of snow has fallen in places south of the Alps, according to the Meteonews website on Sunday morning. At Bosco-Gurin, in southern Switzerland, up to 116cm of fresh snow accumulated in 24 hours, a new record for this station in Ticino, said Météosuisse in a post on X.

Some valleys to the north of the Alps were also affected by heavy snow, notably in the Bernese Oberland and the cantons of Uri and Glarus. Snow reached the plains mainly in Central Switzerland, but spring-like weather is expected to set in from Monday.

This content was published on Jan 18, 2026 Avalanches help many glaciers survive longer in the face of climate warming, according to an international study.