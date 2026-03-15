Drones Targeted Kuwait International Airport Causing Damage To Radar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait City: Kuwait's air defence system detected a total of 14 hostile drones that breached the country's airspace during the past 24 hours, according to the official spokesman of the Ministry of Defense (MOD), Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi.

Eight of the drones were reportedly destroyed by the air defence system. Debris from the destroyed drones caused some material damage and resulted in minor injuries to three members of the armed forces. The injured personnel received the necessary treatment and their health condition is stable.

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He noted that three hostile drones targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing damage to the airport's radar system, while no human casualties were reported.

According to the spokesman, three other drones fell outside the threat area and posed no danger.

The Kuwaiti Armed Forces affirmed their full readiness to protect the security of the homeland and preserve its sovereignty, he added.