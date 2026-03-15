Japan's Katsuta Wins Safari Rally For Maiden WRC Victory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Naivasha, Kenya: Japan's Takamoto Katsuta secured his first World Rally Championship victory on Sunday, winning the Safari Rally Kenya in Naivasha, about 90 km northwest of the capital Nairobi.

Driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing, Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston held their nerve over the final stages to claim the win by 27.4 seconds from France's Adrien Fourmaux of Hyundai.

Finland's Sami Pajari, also in a Toyota, finished third to complete the podium after surviving the punishing gravel event, widely regarded as one of the toughest rallies on the WRC calendar.

Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi finished fourth, ahead of Skoda's Robert Virves, who finished fifth overall and topped the WRC2 Rally2 classification.

"It's an incredible feeling. I am grateful to the team for their hard work and support. This win means everything to me," said Katsuta, who became emotional after completing the final stage.

Katsuta had built a commanding lead of 1 minute 25.5 seconds by the end of Saturday's penultimate leg after a chaotic day in which several leading contenders ran into trouble on the rough Kenyan terrain.

He managed the final four stages on Sunday carefully to secure the breakthrough victory, the first of his WRC career.

Kenyan President William Ruto attended the closing ceremony and presented trophies to the podium finishers.

"Kenya is truly proud to host this event. The terrain humbles even the most sophisticated machines," Ruto said.