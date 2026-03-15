CBSE Cancels Class XII Exams For Students In Qatar, Several Countries: Indian Embassy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of India in Doha has announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all Class XII examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, for students in several countries in the region.

In a press release posted on its official X account on Sunday, March 15, the embassy said the decision applies to students from Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the announcement, all Class XII examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stand cancelled for students in these countries.

The statement also said that examinations which had earlier been postponed through circulars dated March 1, March 3, March 5, March 7 and March 9 will also stand cancelled.

The board added that the mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course.