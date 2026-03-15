Amir Receives Message From Egyptian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a message from HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt concerning developments in the region, particularly the recent events following the brutal Iranian aggression against the State of Qatar and other countries in the region, and the efforts being made to reduce tensions and prioritize diplomatic solutions to preserve regional security and stability.

The message was conveyed by the HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt during his meeting with His Highness the Amir at his office in Lusail Palace this evening.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency the Minister conveyed the greetings of the Egyptian President to his brother, His Highness the Amir, and his wishes for His Highness's continued health and happiness, and for the Qatari people's continued progress and prosperity. His Excellency also affirmed Egypt's renewed support and full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its unwavering support in confronting the reprehensible and unjustified attacks targeting its sovereignty and security.

His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings to his brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and his wishes for his continued health and well-being, and for the brotherly Egyptian people further progress and prosperity. He also expressed his appreciation for Egypt's supportive stances towards the State of Qatar and its role in supporting regional stability and enhancing security and stability.

During the meeting, the close fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest regional developments.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi.