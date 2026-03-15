Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Sunday in Doha HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the meeting, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, ways to resolve all disputes peacefully, and discussed strengthening Arab coordination to confront current challenges.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stating that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification. He noted in this context that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

His Excellency warned against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities, stressing that such actions set dangerous precedents that will expose the region's people to multiple risks. He also emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, and the prioritization of reason and wisdom, working to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the region's security.

For his part, HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt called for de-escalation, the application of reason, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.