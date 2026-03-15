Amir Receives Phone Call From Egyptian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the call, HE the Egyptian President reiterated Egypt's condemnation of the continued blatant attacks against the State of Qatar. He stressed the Arab Republic of Egypt's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for it in addressing what targets its security and sovereignty. He emphasized Egypt's readiness to provide various forms of support and assistance.

HE the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt stressed the importance of intensifying efforts during the current stage, and strengthening joint Arab action to consolidate security and stability in the region.

In turn, HH the Amir appreciated the stances of the Arab Republic of Egypt, stressing the State of Qatar's keenness to continue coordination and exchange views on matters that serve the interests of the two countries and the two fraternal peoples.

The call discussed the latest events, developments, and updates in the region, in light of the current escalation, in addition to the efforts made to reduce tension and contain the crisis, in order to preserve regional security and stability and prevent the conflict from spreading further.