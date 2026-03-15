Some Clouds, Relatively Cold Weather Expected Tonight: Meteorology Department

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology (QMD) reported that inshore areas will experience some clouds and relatively cold conditions tonight, until 6am on Monday.

The QMD included this in its daily weather report on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Offshore, skies will have scattered clouds and hazy conditions at times, the report added.

Inshore winds will be southeasterly, ranging from 5 to 15 knots, while offshore winds will blow from northeast to southwest at 4 to 14 knots.

Sea conditions inshore are expected at 1 to 3 feet, and offshore at 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will range from 5 to 10 kilometers, and offshore from 4 to 9 kilometers.