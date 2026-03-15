TDP MP Denies Allegations After Arrest In Drugs Case​

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 15 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has denied allegations that he consumed drugs during a party at a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad.​

Hours after he was released on station bail, the MP from Eluru released a video statement, claiming that he had done nothing wrong.​

The MP said he went there to meet some friends over dinner. He appealed to people not to believe the stories circulating in the media.​

Stating that he has no bad habits, Mahesh Kumar said that people of his constituency know what kind of person he is. He said he would never betray the trust people and the party have in him.​

The MP said he would cooperate with the investigation and would soon place all the facts before the people.​

Mahesh Kumar, former MLA of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Pilot Rohit Reddy, and nine others were arrested by Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) during a raid on Rohit Reddy's farmhouse at Moinabad on Saturday night.​

According to police, in the urine test conducted on all people present there, five persons, including Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs. Later, Putta Mahesh also tested positive in the blood test.​

Rohit Reddy, Putta Mahesh Kumar, Namith Sharma, Ritesh Reddy, Koushik Ravi, and Tiruveedula Arjun Reddy tested positive for drugs.​

Putta Mahesh and seven other accused were released on station bail after police served them notices.​

Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and Namith Sharma, a businessman from Delhi who allegedly opened fire from a revolver during the police raid, were produced before a magistrate on Sunday night.​

A case has been registered at Moinabad Police Station under section 8 (C), 22 (A), 27, 29 of the NDPS Act; sections 25 (1-B) (a) and 30 of the Arms act; section 34 (a) of the Telangana State Excise Act; and sections 109, 131 r/w 3(5) of the BNS.​