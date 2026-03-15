3Rd ODI: Tanzid, Taskin, Mustafizur Shine As Bangladesh Beat Pakistan To Clinch Series

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, March 15 (IANS) Tanzid Hasan struck a superb maiden century while fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed (4-49) and Mustafizur Rahman (3-54) shared seven wickets between them as they propelled Bangladesh to a series-clinching 11-run win over Pakistan in a tense third and final ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh had won the series opener by dismissing Pakistan for 114 in Dhaka before the visitors came back strongly to win the second game easily. But the hosts had the last laugh in the decider.

Chasing Bangladesh's challenging 290/5 built on a run-a-ball 107 by Tanzid Hasan, Pakistan lost 5 wickets with only 82 runs on the board as the hosts' pacers came up with a superb performance. Their top batters, Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat, who scored a century in the second ODI, both fell cheaply, scoring just six runs each, while former skipper Mohammad Rizwan was out for 4, as Taksin Ahmad and Nahid Rana struck repeatedly. Pakistan were eventually all out for 279 in 50 overs, losing the match despite a fighting century by Salman Agha (106).

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's T20 captain, fought back for the visitors, scoring a 98-ball 106, blasting four sixes and nine fours to take the visitors close to the target with Saad Masoon (38) and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (37) playing vital hands.

Pakistan needed 30 runs from the last 15 balls, and things could have gone their way. But the seasoned Taskin Ahmed returned to action and sent back Salman Agha, before Mustafizur and Rishad snuffed out the tail and claimed a memorable series victory for the hosts.

For the hosts, Taskin Ahmed claimed 4-49 off his 10 overs while Mustafizur Rahman bagged 3-54. Nahid Rana ended with 2-62 to hamper Pakistan's progress.

Earlier asked to bat by Pakistan, Bangladesh opener Tanzid produced a scintillating century to help the Tigers post a formidable total in the decider.

Asked to bat first, Tanzid Hassan led the charge with a sparkling 107, hammering six fours and seven towering sixes. The left-hander laid the foundation for a big total with fellow opener Saif Hassan (36), raising a solid 105-run opening partnership after Bangladesh were asked to bat first.

Tanzid dominated the Pakistan attack, putting together another vital partnership of 53 runs with Najmul Hossain Shanto (27). After reaching his maiden century off 98 balls with a six, Tanzid was out just when he was looking to accelerate, falling to leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (1-49).

After his departure, skipper Litton Das contributed 41 off 51 balls, while Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 48 as Bangladesh posted a challenging total. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler with 3 wickets for 52 runs.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 290/5 in 50 overs (Tanzid Hasan 107, Towhid Hridoy 48 not out, Litton Das 41; Haris Rauf 3-52) beat Pakistan 279 all out (Salman Agha 106, Saad Masood 38, Shaheen Shah Afridi 37, Taskin Ahmed 4-49, Mustafizur Rahman 3-54, Nahid Rana 2-62) by 11 runs