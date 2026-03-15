T'gana According Top Priority To Welfare Of Muslims: CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government is according top priority to the welfare and development of the Muslim community.

The Chief Minister also cautioned people against alleged attempts by certain political forces to create communal tension by dividing society along religious lines.

He was speaking at an Iftar gathering hosted by the state government at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said Ramzan is a holy month of spiritual purification and noted that the government hosting the Iftar for fasting Muslim brothers and sisters was a matter of happiness.

“We must foster brotherhood and live together in communal harmony. All religions must stand united to take the country forward,” he said, adding that some forces were attempting to create discord among religious communities.

Revanth Reddy also listed the posts given to members of the Muslim community by his government.

These include a Cabinet post for Mohammed Azharuddin, the appointment of senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir as a government adviser, and corporation posts for eight minority leaders.

He said the government is also recognising the achievements of sportspersons such as Mohammed Siraj and Nikhat Zareen.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), while world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen has been given a reward of Rs 2 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the allocation of funds for minority welfare across various government initiatives.

He recalled that during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, four per cent reservation was provided to minorities, which helped them access education and employment opportunities.

“This is your government and I am your brother. The government is seeking your blessings,” he said.

“Let us all stand united to take Telangana forward and develop the youngest state in the country as number one,” he added.

Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, state government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, leaders of the Congress and other parties, and eminent personalities from different walks of life attended the Iftar gathering.