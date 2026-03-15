Interstate 29 And Interstate 90 Reopened - Sunday, March 15, 2026

For Immediate Release:

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communication Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 in South Dakota reopened to traffic as of 10 a.m. (CT) on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Motorists are advised that while Interstates and State highways have reopened, extremely difficult driving conditions are expected today due to blowing snow and poor visibility. No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on highways across South Dakota at this time.

Travelers should expect to encounter ice and snow covered roads. With the forecasted sustained high winds, visibility will be reduced due to falling and blowing snow. Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit , download the SD511 mobile app, or dial 511.

For South Dakota Interstate closure updates, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text SDInterstates to 605-836-8836. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. Additional information about winter weather road conditions and SDDOT operations may be found at .

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at .



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