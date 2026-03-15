Delhi Assembly Speaker Highlights Woes Of Women Working In Weekly Markets

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday highlighted the social and financial challenges faced by women engaged in informal livelihoods, particularly those working in weekly markets and small street-based businesses.

Gupta pointed out that such women often lack access to formal financial institutions. As a result, they are frequently compelled to borrow small amounts from informal lenders who charge excessive daily interest, leading to severe financial exploitation in which a significant portion of their daily earnings is consumed by interest payments.

While addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the office“Madan Das Devi Bhavan” and the 159th Micro Loan Distribution Ceremony organised by social group at Upasana Kunj, Rajpura Gurmandi, he said the organisation has come forward with a larger social purpose to empower women.

He said the initiative shall strengthen families and ensure that children receive education, households rise above poverty, and people are able to live their lives with dignity.

Recalling the journey of the initiative, the Speaker noted that it was a matter of personal satisfaction for him to have witnessed the social group's growth from its early stages.

He remembered the vision and dedication of those who shaped and guided the initiative in its formative years and paid tribute to individuals whose inspiration and commitment laid the foundation for its continued expansion.

The Speaker remarked that the sustained efforts of the organisation and its supporters have helped it evolve into a meaningful community-driven initiative focused on social service and grassroots empowerment.

On the occasion, microloans were distributed to beneficiaries as part of the 159th Micro Loan Distribution Ceremony, reaffirming the organisation's continued commitment to financial inclusion and grassroots entrepreneurship.

The Speaker emphasised the importance of philanthropic support and community participation in strengthening such initiatives and expressed confidence that with collective efforts and continued public support, the organisation's work will expand further in the years ahead, creating greater opportunities for women's empowerment, livelihood generation and social upliftment.