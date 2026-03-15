Kavitha Alleges Attempt To Mortgage Musi Lands To World Bank

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha on Sunday alleged that the Telangana government is trying to mortgage the lands of the Musi River to the World Bank in the name of the Musi Riverfront development project.

She demanded that the government explain to people how the project is going to benefit them.

Talking to media persons, Kavitha claimed that the fact that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has not been prepared shows that the government is trying to hide something.

She also announced that she will file a defamation case against Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath for levelling certain allegations against her.

She reminded him that he had previously written a letter alleging that Aditya Constructions was engaging in land encroachment, and when she staged a protest over the same allegations, he tried to defame her.

Kavitha warned the official that if he fails to remove the videos posted by him by this evening, she will drag him to court.

"Until very recently, they maintained that any structures -- even those situated 30 meters away from the Musi riverbed -- would be demolished. Just the other day, we visited a private establishment and staged a protest; we raised our voices against the fact that this property is being constructed right in the middle of the Musi River. Generally, HYDRAA officials do not speak out on any issue. However, following our protest, they posted five videos on their official X handle," she said.

She said they have so far submitted six formal complaints along with supporting evidence to Ranganath, but no action was taken on any of them.

“You appear to be selectively demolishing the homes of the poor, while completely avoiding any action against the properties of the wealthy,” she said

“Do you only seek to defame those who speak the truth? Are you -- and your government -- merely graphics designers or content creators?" she asked.

Kavitha said that the Musi River rejuvenation initiative must be designed to genuinely benefit the public.

Stating that under the previous government, permissions were denied for construction within the Musi riverbed, she wanted to know the reasons for granting such permissions now.

"What kind of shady dealings or manipulation lie behind the granting of these permissions?" she asked.

She alleged that ever since assuming power in the state, the Congress government has unleashed a monstrous menace upon the public.

On the demolition of houses of the poor at Velugumatla in Khammam, she said they would constitute a fact-finding committee on March 17.

She stated that their struggle will continue until justice is served and relief is secured for all the victims.