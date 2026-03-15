TN CM Stalin Highlights Dmkmuslim Bond At Ramzan Iftar Event In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, participated in an Iftar gathering organised by the party's minority wing at Aminjikarai in Chennai, where he emphasised the long-standing relationship between the DMK and the Muslim community.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Iftar event marking the holy month of Ramzan, Chief Minister Stalin said that he was delighted to take part in the charitable programme organised by the party's minority wing during the holy month.

"I am happy to participate in this noble event held during the holy month of Ramzan. The bond between the Muslim community and the DMK has continued across generations," he added.

The Chief Minister praised the Muslim community for its commitment to charity, compassion, and social harmony.

According to Chief Minister Stalin, Muslims have consistently demonstrated generosity and a spirit of helping others while treating everyone with equality and respect.

He also highlighted the various welfare initiatives implemented by the DMK government with a strong focus on empowering women.

He said that women remain the biggest strength of the present government in Tamil Nadu.

"Our government has launched several schemes centred on women's welfare and empowerment. Women are the greatest pillar of strength for the DMK government," he added.

Referring to the gathering of Islamic organisations at the event, the Chief Minister said that unity among Islamic movements was essential not only for Tamil Nadu but also for the country as a whole.

He stressed that the coming together of minority groups on a common platform would strengthen democratic values and social harmony.

Chief Minister Stalin also criticised the Opposition, particularly the AIADMK leadership.

Without directly naming individuals, the Chief Minister questioned whether AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had spoken out strongly against attacks on minorities.

He also alleged that minority communities were facing growing challenges and intolerance in various parts of the country.

"It is not only Muslims who are facing difficulties. Even Christians have not been able to celebrate festivals like Christmas peacefully in some places," he claimed.

In a sharp political remark, Chief Minister Stalin accused the AIADMK leadership of compromising its political independence.

"EPS has not only mortgaged the AIADMK but also his conscience to the BJP," he said.

The Iftar gathering witnessed the participation of several Muslim leaders, party functionaries, and representatives of minority organisations, reflecting the DMK's outreach to minority communities ahead of the upcoming political developments in the state.