NFR Achieves Breakthrough In Key Tunnel Of Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Gangtok, March 15 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a major milestone in the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project in Sikkim with the successful breakthrough of Tunnel No. 8, spanning 4.148 km, officials said on Sunday.

The development marks significant progress on the strategically important rail link connecting Sikkim to the national railway network.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that the breakthrough was achieved jointly by NFR and IRCON International Ltd., marking significant progress in this strategically important rail connectivity project for the Northeastern region.

He said that Tunnel No. 8 is one of the major tunnels of the project, with a total length of 4.148 km and an additional adit of 1.010 km. The excavation and mining of the tunnel were carried out under extremely challenging geological conditions, including highly weak, weathered, and fractured rock strata.

The work also faced additional challenges due to uncertainties in the hilly terrain and sensitivities related to the nearby National Highway‐10 corridor, Sharma said.

With the successful completion of mining in Tunnel No. 8, tunnel excavation has now been completed in 13 out of the total 14 tunnels of the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project. According to the official, this achievement marks a crucial step forward in the project's overall progress.

Significant progress has also been made in other major components of the project. Tunnel lining works, covering a total length of 32.4 km, have already been completed in 12 tunnels. In addition, ballastless track laying has been completed over 21 km inside the tunnels, further advancing the project towards operational readiness, the NFR CPRO said.

The Sivok–Rangpo New Rail Link Project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the Northeastern region. The project aims to connect the state of Sikkim to the national railway network and is part of the broader Indian Railways Capital Connectivity initiative, the official stated.

The total length of the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project is 44.96 km, out of which 41.55 km lies in West Bengal and 3.41 km in Sikkim. About 38.623 km (around 86 per cent) of the route runs through tunnels, 2.24 km through bridges, and 4.79 km consists of open cutting and station yards.

Construction work involves 14 tunnels, with the longest measuring about 5.30 km and the shortest around 538 metres. The project also includes 13 major bridges and 10 minor bridges.

The new railway line will have five stations, Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Rangpo, and an underground halt at Teesta Bazar, which will be among the unique infrastructure features of the project.

Once completed, the project will connect Sikkim, significantly improving transportation, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, and boosting economic development in the region. Construction activities across all fronts are progressing steadily, including civil works, track installation, and railway electrification.

Sharma said that the NFR is continuing its efforts to complete the remaining works and commission the Sivok–Rangpo Railway Project by December 2027, thereby greatly enhancing rail connectivity to Sikkim and boosting regional development and mobility.