São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, March 15, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, March 15, 2026
The Casa de Francisca runs a full Oscar celebration tonight - one of the most distinctive programmes in the city. In the Porão from 17h, a curated session of Pernambuco cinema shorts opens the evening: "A Perna Cabeluda" (Gil Vicente, Marcelo Gomes, 1997), "Chá" (Paulo Caldas, 1987), "That's a Lero-Lero" (Lírio Ferreira, 1994), "Texas Hotel" (Cláudio Assis, 1999) and "Vinil Verde" (Kleber Mendonça Filho, 2004) - the films that shaped the generation now competing for the Academy Award. After the shorts, the Orquestra Capibaribe de frevo plays a free show on the street outside the Palacete Teresa. From 21h, the Porão screens the Oscar ceremony live with commentary. Curated by Luan Cardoso. In the Salão, the daytime programme brings Grand Bazaar - the ensemble that fuses klezmer, tarantella, fanfarra, jazz manouche and Balkan music - for two almoço sessions at 12h and 15h, with participation from Juliano Abramovay. The Salão almoço and the Porão Oscar programme are separate events running simultaneously. Metro Sé (Line 1).Porão 5 pm shorts · Frevo · Oscar 9 pm R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Salão: Grand Bazaar noon + 3 pm 2CCSP - "Festa do Oscar" · Free Oscar · Watch Party · Free
The Centro Cultural São Paulo hosts the city's largest free Oscar watch party in the Sala Adoniran Barbosa from 20h30. The ceremony is screened live with running commentary from critics and influencers Gabi Marx and Nicolas Avansini - the same duo that anchored last year's celebration when "Ainda Estou Aqui" won Best International Film. The producer Deco N., from Olinda, Pernambuco, provides a DJ set built around Brazilian music references designed to connect with "O Agente Secreto" - the favourite of the night. Sorteios and gincanas between awards blocks. Free admission - 400 seats, ticket distribution from 18h30 at the CCSP bilheteria. The CCSP sits on Rua Vergueiro, 1000, in Liberdade, next to the Vergueiro metro station (Line 1-Blue). The venue's restaurant will operate a food and drinks stand for the event.Sun 8:30 pm · Free · 400 seats R. Vergueiro, 1000 – Liberdade Metro Vergueiro · Tickets from 6:30 pm 3Blue Note SP - Sunday Brunch Music · Free Bossa Nova · Free · Paulista
The Blue Note SP runs its free Sunday Brunch Music programme from the afternoon - bossa nova sets on the Paulista-facing calçadão, no cover, no ticket. The format mirrors the Blue Note Rio's Sunday programme: intimate acoustic sets that give the day a soundtrack without demanding attention. The calçadão on a clear 28°C Sunday afternoon, with the Conjunto Nacional modernist building as backdrop and Avenida Paulista on its weekend pedestrianisation, is one of São Paulo's best free experiences. The almoço service runs from noon. No ticketed evening show tonight - the Blue Note SP's Sunday programming is daytime only. The week ahead: João Taubkin "Um Silêncio Extraordinário" on Tuesday March 17 at 20h, Dave Brubeck tribute "Time Out" by Musicman Jazz on Wednesday March 18 at 22h30. Av. Paulista, 2073. Metro Consolação.Sun from afternoon · Free Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação No cover · Almoço from noon 4Ó do Borogodó - Sunday Samba Samba · Sunday · Pinheiros
Sunday at the Ó do Borogodó opens earlier than the midweek - doors at 19h, live samba from around 20h, closing at 0h30. The Sunday crowd carries a warmth that the late-night sessions cannot match - families, couples, first-timers, and the regulars who have been coming to Rua Horácio Lane, 21, since the bar opened in 2001. The repertoire on Sundays leans toward samba de roda and the more melodic end of partido-alto, with choro standards woven through. Cover ~R$20. Cold beer, caipirinhas, caldo de feijão. The 28°C evening makes the walk through Pinheiros a destination in itself - Rua Aspicuelta and Mourato Coelho are active on Sunday evenings. Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) or Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow), ten minutes on foot. Note: D-Edge runs its Sunday Superafter session - the morning-after electronic programme that starts in the afternoon and runs into the evening. Check @dedgesp for today's hours.Sun 7:00 pm–0:30 am R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros Cover ~R$20 · Cash, card 5Espaço Petrobras de Cinema - Oscar Watch Party Oscar · Cinema · Free
The Espaço Petrobras de Cinema on Rua Augusta, 1475, screens the Oscar ceremony across all its cinema rooms from 19h30 - a free event with one ticket per CPF, distributed via the venue's website and at the bilheteria física. The cinema-room format gives the watch party a different texture from the bar-based alternatives: the screens are large, the sound is calibrated for film, and the seating is designed for sustained attention. Brindes and surprises promised during the ceremony. Five minutes on foot from the Blue Note SP - the natural pairing is Blue Note Brunch Music in the afternoon, then walk to the Espaço Petrobras for the ceremony. Also on Rua Augusta: Kat Klub (No. 609) runs its own Oscar watch party from 18h with DJ set, pipoca, vuvuzelas and a life-size Wagner Moura totem - from R$15 via Shotgun. Cineclube Cortina (R. Araújo, 62) screens from 19h with DJ Gui Tintel and drag queen Audacinha - R$45 via Sympla. Metro Consolação.Sun from 7:30 pm · Free (1 per CPF) R. Augusta, 1475 – Consolação Metro Consolação · Cinema screens 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 12:00 pm - Blue Note SP for Sunday Brunch Music Start with the free bossa nova sets on the Paulista calçadão. Almoço from noon. 28°C, clear skies. Av. Paulista, 2073. The pedestrianised avenue on a clear Sunday is the best version of Paulista. 2 5:00 pm - Casa de Francisca Porão for Pernambuco shorts Metro from Consolação to Sé (Line 1-Blue). The short films that shaped Kleber Mendonça Filho's generation - including his own "Vinil Verde" (2004). Then Orquestra Capibaribe de frevo live on the street. R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22. 3 9:00 pm - Oscar ceremony viewing Choose your screen: Casa de Francisca Porão (Sé), CCSP Sala Adoniran Barbosa (Vergueiro - free from 20h30), Espaço Petrobras de Cinema (R. Augusta - free from 19h30), Kat Klub (R. Augusta - from R$15), or Cineclube Cortina (R. Araújo - R$45). The ceremony starts at 21h Brasília time. 4 Post-ceremony - Celebrate or commiserate If Wagner Moura wins: the streets will know. The Kat Klub on Augusta has promised vuvuzelas. Cineclube Cortina has Audacinha and DJ Gui Tintel. Ó do Borogodó runs samba until 0h30 in Pinheiros. Or walk Paulista under the stars - 28°C, clear skies, the city alive with cinema. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Sunday after 10 pm is Oscar night - the city's attention is on screens, not dancefloors. The CCSP Festa do Oscar runs through the full ceremony with commentary, DJ Deco N. and gincanas. The Casa de Francisca Porão screens the ceremony from 21h. The Espaço Petrobras de Cinema runs on all screens. The Kat Klub and Cineclube Cortina keep the energy on Rua Augusta. In Pinheiros, the Ó do Borogodó closes at 0h30 on Sundays - early by its own standards. D-Edge Superafter runs its Sunday afternoon/evening session - check @dedgesp. Bar Brahma closes at midnight on Sundays. The Bourbon Street runs its Jazz Café daytime programme (free, 13h–17h) but no evening show tonight. The late-night options are limited to the Oscar watch parties and the bars around Augusta and Paulista. Monday brings the weekly reset - and one week until Lollapalooza. 06 Plan B More today › Kat Klub - Oscar Watch Party - R. Augusta, 609, Consolação. From 18h. DJ set, pipoca, vuvuzelas, life-size Wagner Moura totem. From R$15 via Shotgun. The Augusta strip's loudest Oscar venue. › Cineclube Cortina - Oscar on the big screen - R. Araújo, 62, República. From 19h. DJ Gui Tintel + drag queen Audacinha between awards blocks. R$45 via Sympla. Pista aberta. › D-Edge - Superafter · Sunday - Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda. The Sunday afternoon/evening electronic session. Check @dedgesp for today's hours and lineup. Metro Barra Funda. › Ruas Abertas - Liberdade - Sunday 9h–16h. The Prefeitura's pedestrian programme opens streets in the Liberdade neighbourhood for walking, cycling and street food. A daytime anchor before the evening cinema programme. › Ney Matogrosso - O Musical · Teatro Porto Seguro - Al. Barão de Piracicaba, 740, Campos Elíseos. Today: 5 pm (Sundays through March 29). Tickets from R$50 via Sympla. › Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 - Five days out - March 20–22, Autódromo de Interlagos. Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Chappell Roan, Tyler the Creator, Deftones, Skrillex. Sideshows this week. Tickets via Ticketmaster. The city's music calendar intensifies from here. › This week at Blue Note SP - Tue 17: João Taubkin "Um Silêncio Extraordinário" at 20h. Wed 18: Charlie Parker tribute "Bird Lives!" at 20h + Dave Brubeck tribute "Time Out" at 22h30 (Musicman Jazz). Thu 19: Vannick Belchior "Meu Nome é Cem" - Belchior 80th tribute at 22h30. Fri 20: The Thriller Experience - Michael Jackson tribute at 20h. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro for all Sunday travel. SP Metro runs Sunday hours - check gov for today's schedule. Line 1-Blue connects Consolação (Blue Note SP, Espaço Petrobras) to Sé (Casa de Francisca) and Vergueiro (CCSP). Line 4-Yellow to Faria Lima for Pinheiros (Ó do Borogodó). Line 3-Red to Barra Funda for D-Edge. Note: Ruas Abertas in Liberdade may affect surface routes near the CCSP area. Weather: Clear Sunday - 28°C, 15% rain. The weekend's best outdoor conditions continue. The Blue Note SP calçadão, the Casa de Francisca Largo, and the Pinheiros bar strip all reward open-air seating. Av. Paulista pedestrianised for the day. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber operate normally. Sunday surge is minimal. Paulista to Sé is ten minutes. Sé to Pinheiros is fifteen minutes. All Oscar watch party venues are within the metro network. Safety: São Paulo on Sunday evenings is quieter than the weekend but the Oscar watch parties concentrate foot traffic around Augusta, Paulista and Centro. Standard awareness applies for late departures. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Paulista / Augusta Blue Note · Oscar screens · Kat Klub Blue Note SP (Av. Paulista, 2073): free Sunday brunch from afternoon. Espaço Petrobras de Cinema (R. Augusta, 1475): Oscar free from 19h30. Kat Klub (R. Augusta, 609): Oscar from 18h, R$15+. Metro Consolação. Centro / Sé / Vergueiro Cinema · Frevo · Oscar · Grand Bazaar Casa de Francisca (R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22): Grand Bazaar almoço noon+3pm, Pernambuco shorts 17h, frevo, Oscar 21h. CCSP (R. Vergueiro, 1000): Festa do Oscar free 20h30. Cineclube Cortina (R. Araújo, 62): Oscar R$45. Metro Sé or Vergueiro. Pinheiros Samba · Sunday ease · D-Edge Ó do Borogodó (R. Horácio Lane, 21): Sunday samba 19h–0h30, ~R$20. D-Edge: Superafter (check @dedgesp). Vila Madalena bars lighter on Sunday. Metro Vila Madalena or Faria Lima. Liberdade Ruas Abertas · CCSP · Aizomê Ruas Abertas: Liberdade 9h–16h (pedestrian streets). CCSP: Festa do Oscar from 20h30. Japan House + Aizomê for lunch. Metro Vergueiro or Liberdade. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Today: Oscar 2026 - "O Agente Secreto" four nominations · Wagner Moura Best Actor · Ceremony from 9 pm. Casa de Francisca · Pernambuco shorts 5 pm · Frevo · Oscar viewing 9 pm · Sé. CCSP · Festa do Oscar · Free · 8:30 pm · Vergueiro. Blue Note SP · Free Sunday brunch · Paulista. Espaço Petrobras · Free Oscar · R. Augusta. Ó do Borogodó · Sunday samba · 7 pm · Pinheiros. Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 · March 20–22 · Five days out.
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