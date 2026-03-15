Pakistan Crisis: People Rush For Free Food Fuel Shortage Panic Situation Iran-Israel War

A growing number of Pakistanis are turning to charity kitchens as soaring fuel prices push food costs beyond reach for many families. The sharp rise in petrol prices has triggered inflation across the country, forcing citizens to depend on free meals to survive amid the economic pressure caused by the ongoing Iran war.

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